Dog breeding bill sparking debate at Indiana Statehouse

By Emilia Miles
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A dog breeding bill sparked debate at the Statehouse Monday.

The bill would prevent local governments from banning the sale of dogs in pet stores.

Opponents of the bill say it would protect and promote puppy mills. Supporters argue the bill is a commerce bill.

Fort Wayne animal advocates like leaders at Humane Fort Wayne and Animal Care & Control are fighting against it. They say the bill would make it a lot harder to stop puppy mills from operating in Indiana. Right now if the Fort Wayne City Council wanted to draft an ordinance to outlaw the sale of dogs at pet stores, they could. The law would prevent them from doing so.

On the other side, Mehek Cooke is for the bill. She works with Petland stores, the company fighting against efforts to prohibit them from selling dogs. She says the bill would protect what she calls “pet choice”.

Samantha Morton work for the Humane Society of the United States. She says local animal rescue workers across the state see how hard it is to manage the often overwhelming number of unwanted or abandoned dogs.

The next step calls for more discussion, but only within the committee. Lawmakers say they may have a decision by next Monday.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday
City, county officials announces major road closures
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton Police Chief says search for missing teen has been extensive
Ohio officials said the remains of Koby Roush were found on March 11.
Outdoorsman finds remains of man missing since 2020, officials say
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison

Latest News

Governor Mike DeWine released the top five symptoms experienced by first responders and...
East Palestine residents, first responders report symptoms after derailment
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton police give update on search for missing teen Tuesday
Dog breeding bill sparking debate
Tell Julian: Bodi Language Boutique
TELL JULIAN: A visit to Bodi Language Boutique