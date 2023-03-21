Dog breeding bill sparking debate at Indiana Statehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A dog breeding bill sparked debate at the Statehouse Monday.

The bill would prevent local governments from banning the sale of dogs in pet stores.

Opponents of the bill say it would protect and promote puppy mills. Supporters argue the bill is a commerce bill.

Fort Wayne animal advocates like leaders at Humane Fort Wayne and Animal Care & Control are fighting against it. They say the bill would make it a lot harder to stop puppy mills from operating in Indiana. Right now if the Fort Wayne City Council wanted to draft an ordinance to outlaw the sale of dogs at pet stores, they could. The law would prevent them from doing so.

On the other side, Mehek Cooke is for the bill. She works with Petland stores, the company fighting against efforts to prohibit them from selling dogs. She says the bill would protect what she calls “pet choice”.

Samantha Morton work for the Humane Society of the United States. She says local animal rescue workers across the state see how hard it is to manage the often overwhelming number of unwanted or abandoned dogs.

The next step calls for more discussion, but only within the committee. Lawmakers say they may have a decision by next Monday.

