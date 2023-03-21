Damaged fiber line affecting 911 calls in Avilla

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 911 outage in the Cook area.
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 911 outage in the Cook area.(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Noble County Emergency Management says a damaged fiber line is affecting the ability for Avilla residents to call 911.

A message was sent to Noble County residents early Tuesday morning. Officials say Avilla residents are asked to call 260-636-2182, option 1, for emergency assistance until the issue is resolved.

Officials did not give an estimated restoration time. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

