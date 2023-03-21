Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day at Dwenger High School

By Emilia Miles
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tuesday, March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. It’s a day built to draw awareness to people with Down Syndrome which is caused by the tripling of the 21st chromosome. That’s why the date 3/21 is so significant.

Today, at Bishop Dwenger, a celebration took place for the day.

Sophomore Elliana Martin goes to school at Dwenger High School. In honor of the day, she wanted to spread the love.

Elli’s mom, Heather Martin came up with the idea of passion out Peeps about eight years ago. She says she came up with the idea with a slogan in mind. “To all of my peeps, we are more alike than we are different.”

Heather says she was able to teach her daughter that she is just like everybody else, but at the same time, teaching everyone else Elli is just like you. She also tells me Dwenger is a big part of her growth.

“Here at Dwenger, I pushed and they responded and they have come together and made this amazing team that is changing lives and not just Elli’s but the other children that are here that see what Eli is doing and proving to them. It’s pretty amazing. But a huge blessing.”

Heather Martin, Mother

Lauren Slatter is the director of the Mother Teresa Program at Dwenger. She believes inclusion is not only a part of Elli’s growth but the student body’s growth.

Ellis is selling t-shirts to benefit the program in which she designed. In her handwriting, the shirt says a quote from Mother Teresa. “Never worry about numbers. Help one person at a time and always start with the person nearest you.”

Click here to buy one!

