68th annual Sertoma Awards honors Allen County student athletes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 68th annual Sertoma Awards honored one student athlete from each of the 16 Allen County high schools at the Fort Wayne Sport Club on Monday night.

Athletic directors from each school nominate their individual based on achievements in athletics, academics, leadership, and citizenship.

This year’s winners are:

Gage Sefton - Blackhawk Christian

Avery Ledo - Bishop Dwenger

Abigail Hall - Bishop Luers

Coleman Mauch - Canterbury

Kirsten Lee - Carroll

James Rusher - Concordia

Claire Bickel - Heritage

Gina Zirille - Homestead

Luke Shappell - Leo

Andrew Arnos - New Haven

Itoro Udoh - North Side

Eenroi Mon - Northrop

Lincoln Firks - Snider

Jaclyn Embry - South Side

Jacob Voliva - Wayne

Avah Smith - Woodlan

