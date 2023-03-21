68th annual Sertoma Awards honors Allen County student athletes
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 68th annual Sertoma Awards honored one student athlete from each of the 16 Allen County high schools at the Fort Wayne Sport Club on Monday night.
Athletic directors from each school nominate their individual based on achievements in athletics, academics, leadership, and citizenship.
This year’s winners are:
- Gage Sefton - Blackhawk Christian
- Avery Ledo - Bishop Dwenger
- Abigail Hall - Bishop Luers
- Coleman Mauch - Canterbury
- Kirsten Lee - Carroll
- James Rusher - Concordia
- Claire Bickel - Heritage
- Gina Zirille - Homestead
- Luke Shappell - Leo
- Andrew Arnos - New Haven
- Itoro Udoh - North Side
- Eenroi Mon - Northrop
- Lincoln Firks - Snider
- Jaclyn Embry - South Side
- Jacob Voliva - Wayne
- Avah Smith - Woodlan
