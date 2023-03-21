68th annual Sertoma Awards honors Allen County student athletes

By Chris Ryan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 68th annual Sertoma Awards honored one student athlete from each of the 16 Allen County high schools at the Fort Wayne Sport Club on Monday night.

Athletic directors from each school nominate their individual based on achievements in athletics, academics, leadership, and citizenship.

This year’s winners are:

  • Gage Sefton - Blackhawk Christian
  • Avery Ledo - Bishop Dwenger
  • Abigail Hall - Bishop Luers
  • Coleman Mauch - Canterbury
  • Kirsten Lee - Carroll
  • James Rusher - Concordia
  • Claire Bickel - Heritage
  • Gina Zirille - Homestead
  • Luke Shappell - Leo
  • Andrew Arnos - New Haven
  • Itoro Udoh - North Side
  • Eenroi Mon - Northrop
  • Lincoln Firks - Snider
  • Jaclyn Embry - South Side
  • Jacob Voliva - Wayne
  • Avah Smith - Woodlan

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen
Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen
Upland Police Department looking for man wielding knife on local trail
Upland Police Department looking for man wielding knife on local trail
Cayden Collins
Man behind bars after deadly hit-skip in Kosciusko County
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old boy
Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday

Latest News

DeKalb's Parker Smith signs with his Barons teammates on Monday afternoon.
DeKalb’s Smith signs with Wabash baseball
Blackhawk Christian's Emi Wood is joined by the state champion Braves volleyball team after...
Blackhawk Christian’s Wood signs with Concordia volleyball
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) enters the field prior to an NFL football game...
‘Forever Love’: Jessie Bates bids goodbye to Cincinnati, teammates
Blackhawk Christian's fans support their state title bound Braves at the Loganport semistate on...
Blackhawk wins Logansport semistate, advances to state championship