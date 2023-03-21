21Investigates: School Resource Officers discuss school safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - School safety is always on the radar of school administrators and police. 21Investigates wanted to know what problems School Resource Officers (SRO) are experiencing with students and what they think can be done to keep students safe.

A group of Fort Wayne Police officers sat down with 21Alive to discuss their concerns.

Just this school year, Fort Wayne Community Schools reported nine weapons were found on school property. Officials say that is a significant increase from years prior. The district is working with members of the Fort Wayne Police Department to come up with an updated school safety plan.

Fort Wayne Community Schools administrators are planning to introduce a referendum to address the issue. There are a few areas of focus: new safety technology, adding student advocates and employing more school resource officers.

Officer Ben Young, an SRO at Northwood Middle School, Officer Alisha Smith, an SRO at Kekionga Middle School, Officer Chris Felton of the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney who heads FWPD’s community outreach division participated in the conversation.

The officers say they passionate about working with the kids and creating a safe environment for them both at school and in the community. However, there just are not enough on staff for a district the size of FWCS.

McKinney says there are only six full-time school resource officers patrolling the halls of FWCS. According to the FWCS website, there are more than 28,400 students in grades PK, and K-12. The school resource officers are responsible for all middle and high schools in the district.

In comparison, Indianapolis Public Schools has their own police department dedicated to the district, with nearly 50 officers on staff. The majority of the middle and high schools have at least two officers on patrol.

Metal detectors are an often-debated solution to reduce violence in schools. FWCS and FWPD are working together to come up with a plan to put metal detectors in schools. 21Investigates wanted to know how necessary those devices are to keep guns and other weapons out of schools. McKinney says it is a vital tool to keep weapons out of the classroom.

There are some who argue that a metal detector is less effective that doing random checks of a locker or the students. However, McKinney says given the amount of students in the district, it would be “laborious” and less efficient to do that kind of random check.

Officers also say the participation of parents is key to keeping children safe. Felton says in some cases parents are giving their children guns for protection without thinking about the consequences.

There’s also concern that children may be experiencing or witnessing violence at home and exhibiting it at schools. Young pointed to violent video games and vulgar music that may discuss drugs, sex and violence as a contributing factor.

Often times, Felton says conflicts young people have in the street, spill over from something that happened at school or on the bus. Felton also says that police see the cliques form in the neighborhoods or in the schools. They are not always an organized “gang” he says. It is oftentimes a group of kids hanging out with the same group that have same mentality, according to Felton.

All four of the officers agreed that words exchanged between students on social media played a major factor in the conflicts they see in the schools. Smith says the arguments often start on social media and escalate when the people involved are face to face.

FWCS and FWPD want the community to come together to help combat the issues that threaten children’s safety at schools. Later this year, the district is planning to introduce a referendum and ask for funding to implement their school safety plan.

In the meantime, school resource officers say they are working to develop better relationships with the students, in an effort to de-escalate problems before they get out of control.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.