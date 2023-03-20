‘Lab to life’ network to support 5G research for aviation industry

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (INside Indiana Business) - The Purdue University Airport is partnering with Saab and Ericsson (Nasdaq: ERIC) to create a 5G network to support research that could improve operations and security at airports, the university announced Monday.

Purdue said the “lab to life” project will serve as a proving ground for academics, researchers and business to test 5G innovations in real-life scenarios.

As part of the partnership, Ericsson will provide a private 5G network for the Purdue Research Foundation that will operate at the airport on the southwest side of Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.

Saab will install a platform called Aerobahn, which is designed to create efficiency for airlines and ramp management, as well as the SAFE Event Management security platform used in airport operation centers. Saab will also deploy sensors to track aircraft.

“Expanding the lab to life platform to the Purdue Airport creates great opportunities to advance aviation and mobility innovation and education in partnership with industry, faculty and students,” Troy Hege, vice president of innovation and technology for Purdue Research Foundation, said in written remarks. “The combination of Purdue’s operational airport, research faculty and students with Ericsson’s Private 5G network and Saab’s sensor arrays and operating systems is an innovation and education asset that is unlike anything else that exists today.”

Currently, airports install sensors and systems that require hardwired network connections, point-to-point radio frequency links, or public cellular connections, according to Purdue. The university said the technology used in the partnership with Saab and Ericsson makes that approach obsolete and gives airports more flexibility.

“We are witnessing uptake in global demand for digitalization at airports that requires stable, secure and high-performing wireless networking,” said George Mulhern, head of Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions. “This unique collaboration enables trials and industrialization of 5G applications and use cases that help solve aviation market needs – improving flight safety, enhanced passenger experience, as well as increased efficiencies and cost savings.”

