Indiana DNR stocking catfish in select urban lakes

FILE PHOTO - Lakeside Park & Rose Garden(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) held its 10th annual stocking of channel catfish in urban lakes across the state.

Officials say the stocking initiative was created to help bring more convenient fishing opportunities to Hoosiers in urban areas, like in city parks.

Last week, the department says they stocked nearly 1,900 catfish, which are an average of 12 inches, in the following lakes:

  • Meadowlark Park Pond (Carmel - Hamilton County) – 100 catfish
  • Krannert Lake (Indianapolis - Marion County) – 225 catfish
  • Washington Township Park Pond # 2 (Avon - Hendricks County) – 100 catfish
  • Dubarry Park Ponds (Indianapolis - Marion County) – 200 catfish
  • Garvin Park Lake (Evansville – Vanderburgh County) – 200 catfish
  • Diamond Valley Park Pond (Evansville – Vanderburgh County) – 225 catfish
  • Dobbs Park Pond (Terre Haute – Vigo County) – 200 catfish
  • Northeast Lakeside Pond (Fort Wayne – Allen County) – 175 catfish
  • Munger Park Pond (Lafayette – Tippecanoe County) – 150 catfish
  • Robinson Park Lake (Hobart – Lake County) – 300 catfish

DNR says the lakes are stocked with fish three times from mid-March to the first week of June with catchable-size channel catfish. They say the catfish daily bag limit is 10 per angler, and there are no size restrictions. They say those 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license to fish at the above places. More information on licensing and urban fishing here.

