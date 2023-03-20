Indiana DNR stocking catfish in select urban lakes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) held its 10th annual stocking of channel catfish in urban lakes across the state.

Officials say the stocking initiative was created to help bring more convenient fishing opportunities to Hoosiers in urban areas, like in city parks.

Last week, the department says they stocked nearly 1,900 catfish, which are an average of 12 inches, in the following lakes:

Meadowlark Park Pond (Carmel - Hamilton County) – 100 catfish

Krannert Lake (Indianapolis - Marion County) – 225 catfish

Washington Township Park Pond # 2 (Avon - Hendricks County) – 100 catfish

Dubarry Park Ponds (Indianapolis - Marion County) – 200 catfish

Garvin Park Lake (Evansville – Vanderburgh County) – 200 catfish

Diamond Valley Park Pond (Evansville – Vanderburgh County) – 225 catfish

Dobbs Park Pond (Terre Haute – Vigo County) – 200 catfish

Northeast Lakeside Pond (Fort Wayne – Allen County) – 175 catfish

Munger Park Pond (Lafayette – Tippecanoe County) – 150 catfish

Robinson Park Lake (Hobart – Lake County) – 300 catfish

DNR says the lakes are stocked with fish three times from mid-March to the first week of June with catchable-size channel catfish. They say the catfish daily bag limit is 10 per angler, and there are no size restrictions. They say those 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license to fish at the above places. More information on licensing and urban fishing here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.