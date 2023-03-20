Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ happening Monday

(Courtesy Photo)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For all you vanilla ice cream lovers, today is your lucky day, according to Dairy Queen.

To celebrate the first day of spring, all participating, non-mall Dairy Queen locations are kicking off their “treat szn” by giving away a free small vanilla cone all day, Monday, March 20.

Officials say all you need to do is just “show up and order.”

They also encourage customers to check out the rest of the menu when they do stop by for a free cone.

To see if a location closest to you is participating, visit Dairy Queen’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen
Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen
Proposed changes to Foster Park
Residents voice safety concerns about proposed changes at Foster Park
Silver Alert Declared on missing 14-year-old teenager
Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old boy
Upland Police Department looking for man wielding knife on local trail
Upland Police Department looking for man wielding knife on local trail
One man dead another arrest after crash in Kosciusko County
Man behind bars after deadly hit-skip in Kosciusko County

Latest News

A nonprofit organization is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting its annual leadership...
‘Girlz Rock’ nonprofit hosts ‘lit’ leadership conference
Joey was found malnourished after being abandoned last month (left photo), but after medical...
FWACC: Abandoned puppy now ready for forever home
21Alive St. Patrick's Day
Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Fort
Fort Wayne featured on John McGivern's "Main Streets" on PBS Wisconsin.
Summit City again spotlighted in new PBS segment