Community Harvest Food Bank says current need is comparable to the height of the pandemic

By Jessica Walter
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Community Harvest Food Bank says at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were serving nearly 1300 families a week. Now they’re reaching up to 1200 families a week.

They say this is mainly due to inflation and the heightened costs of groceries.

“There is nothing that will touch the heart more than to note that there’s someone that really, really needs food,” Community Engagement Coordinator, Roy Nevil said. “Food insecurity is a real thing and there are people that we know of that have a lack of knowing when they’re going to get their next meal.”

The Community Harvest Food Bank is always accepting donations. For when and where you can donate, visit their website.

