City of Fort Wayne golf courses set to open this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne has announced the opening dates for its three golf courses for the 2023 season.

Officials say the ranges at Foster and Shoaff parks are set to open on Tuesday, March 21 at noon. McMillen Park’s golf course will open to golfers the next day, Wednesday at 10 a.m.

After opening day, officials say the first start time will be at 10 a.m. at least through March. They say all courses will start as walking only and driving ranges will be opened on a day-to-day basis.

The city golf courses open at sunrise and close 30 minutes before sunset, weather permitting. To check on course availability and weather-related closures, contact the course where you plan to play. For range announcements throughout the season, follow Fort Wayne Parks Golf on Facebook.

For those who visit Foster Park courses, you might see some changes in the coming months as officials are considering expanding the golf course’s footprint.

Foster Park Golf Course proposed changes (Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department)

