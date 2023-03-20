City, county officials announces major road closures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne and officials with Allen County are announcing some major road closures.

Starting Monday, March 20, Pontiac Street will be closed to traffic between Hanna Street and S Anthony Boulevard. Officials say this closure is in part of a city neighborhood improvement project.

They also say there will be a marked detour using S Anthony Boulevard, Creighton Avenue, and Hanna Street. Officials believe the project will be completed around April 20, 2023.

Another major road closure starting March 20 will be on Maplecrest Road, between Moeller Road and Seiler Road, according to the Allen County Highway Department.

Officials say this is a full closure that is for bridge repair. They say the repairs should be done around May 19, 2023.

For more information about these closures, people are asked to contact the Community Development Department at 311, or visit the Fort Wayne Public Works website.

