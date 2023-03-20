City, county officials announces major road closures

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne and officials with Allen County are announcing some major road closures.

Starting Monday, March 20, Pontiac Street will be closed to traffic between Hanna Street and S Anthony Boulevard. Officials say this closure is in part of a city neighborhood improvement project.

They also say there will be a marked detour using S Anthony Boulevard, Creighton Avenue, and Hanna Street. Officials believe the project will be completed around April 20, 2023.

Another major road closure starting March 20 will be on Maplecrest Road, between Moeller Road and Seiler Road, according to the Allen County Highway Department.

Officials say this is a full closure that is for bridge repair. They say the repairs should be done around May 19, 2023.

For more information about these closures, people are asked to contact the Community Development Department at 311, or visit the Fort Wayne Public Works website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen
Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen
Upland Police Department looking for man wielding knife on local trail
Upland Police Department looking for man wielding knife on local trail
Cayden Collins
Man behind bars after deadly hit-skip in Kosciusko County
Proposed changes to Foster Park
Residents voice safety concerns about proposed changes at Foster Park
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old boy

Latest News

2 time plane crash survivor receives diploma from Canterbury High School
2 time plane crash survivor receives diploma from Canterbury High School
54-year-old James D. Donbrock
Angola man facing several charges following domestic battery involving firearm
Food banks across the country feeling the pinch when it comes to having enough food to...
Community Harvest Food Bank says current need is comparable to the height of the pandemic
FILE PHOTO - Lakeside Park & Rose Garden
Indiana DNR stocking catfish in select urban lakes