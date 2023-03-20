Angola man facing several charges following domestic battery involving firearm

54-year-old James D. Donbrock
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says an Angola man is facing several charges following a violent confrontation Friday evening.

The department says officers were called to a home in the area of 4400 W 105 S in Angola about a domestic situation involving a firearm around 6 p.m.

Police say they arrived at the home and spoke with the victim and a woman who witnessed the incident. They said 54-year-old James D. Donbrock entered the home without permission and pointed a handgun at the victim. They say Donbrock threatened the victim with the firearm and struck him in the head with it.

The witness was able to leave the home and call 911 for help. Police say they found Donbrock shortly after at his home in the 4400 block of W CR 150 S in Angola. Officers say they took him into custody and searched his home, finding evidence they say they believe is related to the incident.

Donbrock has been arrested for burglary, intimidation, battery committed with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, domestic battery, and possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

