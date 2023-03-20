2 time plane crash survivor receives diploma from Canterbury High School

2 time plane crash survivor receives diploma from Canterbury High School
2 time plane crash survivor receives diploma from Canterbury High School(WPTA)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Canterbury High School heard from a man who defied the odds. He survived not one, but two plane crashes.

Austin Hatch grew up here in Fort Wayne. He played basketball at Canterbury and in college at Michigan.

“I feel like part of my purpose in life -- in addition to being a great husband and a great dad -- is to help other people overcome their challenges and achieve their goals,” Hatch said.

At just 8-years-old, Hatch faced one of the most difficult days of his life. He was on board a plane that went down. His mom, sister and brother were killed. His father survived, but was badly hurt.

“What happened to me and my family and what we overcame, that might not specifically be relatable. Most people aren’t going to go through that, but adversity is relatable,” Hatch said. “Everybody experiences it everyday.”

His father remarried. In 2011, Austin was on a plane with his dad and the woman he calls his second mother. The plane also crashed and Austin was the only survivor. After two months in a coma, Austin moved to California and graduated from a different high school.

Monday, he received a diploma from Canterbury.

“I appreciate them having me and hopefully my message inspired the students and hopefully encouraged them to keep getting after it,” Hatch said.

Austin says he travels the country delivering motivational speeches. He’s hopeful he can make a difference in the lives of others.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen
Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen
Upland Police Department looking for man wielding knife on local trail
Upland Police Department looking for man wielding knife on local trail
Cayden Collins
Man behind bars after deadly hit-skip in Kosciusko County
Proposed changes to Foster Park
Residents voice safety concerns about proposed changes at Foster Park
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old boy

Latest News

City, county officials announces major road closures
54-year-old James D. Donbrock
Angola man facing several charges following domestic battery involving firearm
Food banks across the country feeling the pinch when it comes to having enough food to...
Community Harvest Food Bank says current need is comparable to the height of the pandemic
FILE PHOTO - Lakeside Park & Rose Garden
Indiana DNR stocking catfish in select urban lakes