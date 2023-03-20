2 time plane crash survivor receives diploma from Canterbury High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at Canterbury High School heard from a man who defied the odds. He survived not one, but two plane crashes.

Austin Hatch grew up here in Fort Wayne. He played basketball at Canterbury and in college at Michigan.

“I feel like part of my purpose in life -- in addition to being a great husband and a great dad -- is to help other people overcome their challenges and achieve their goals,” Hatch said.

At just 8-years-old, Hatch faced one of the most difficult days of his life. He was on board a plane that went down. His mom, sister and brother were killed. His father survived, but was badly hurt.

“What happened to me and my family and what we overcame, that might not specifically be relatable. Most people aren’t going to go through that, but adversity is relatable,” Hatch said. “Everybody experiences it everyday.”

His father remarried. In 2011, Austin was on a plane with his dad and the woman he calls his second mother. The plane also crashed and Austin was the only survivor. After two months in a coma, Austin moved to California and graduated from a different high school.

Monday, he received a diploma from Canterbury.

“I appreciate them having me and hopefully my message inspired the students and hopefully encouraged them to keep getting after it,” Hatch said.

Austin says he travels the country delivering motivational speeches. He’s hopeful he can make a difference in the lives of others.

