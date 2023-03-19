Wayne’s historic run comes to close at semistate

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - Wayne basketball’s Chase Barnes drilled at three-pointer to pull the Generals within four points of Kokomo in the third quarter, but the Wildkats exploded from there, winning 73-51 in the Michigan City semistate on Saturday morning.

Generals sophomore Chase Barnes led Wayne with 14 points, followed by fellow sophomore Preston Comer who scored 13 points.

Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga tallied a game-high 31 points to go with 16 rebounds. Bidunga is the top ranked ‘24 center recruit in the nation, per 247Sports.

The SAC champion Generals capped their season off with the program’s first regional title, since 1981.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.