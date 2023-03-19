Wayne’s historic run comes to close at semistate

Wayne basketball's breakout run ends at the Michigan City semistate on Saturday.
Wayne basketball's breakout run ends at the Michigan City semistate on Saturday.(21Alive)
By Chris Ryan
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - Wayne basketball’s Chase Barnes drilled at three-pointer to pull the Generals within four points of Kokomo in the third quarter, but the Wildkats exploded from there, winning 73-51 in the Michigan City semistate on Saturday morning.

Generals sophomore Chase Barnes led Wayne with 14 points, followed by fellow sophomore Preston Comer who scored 13 points.

Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga tallied a game-high 31 points to go with 16 rebounds. Bidunga is the top ranked ‘24 center recruit in the nation, per 247Sports.

The SAC champion Generals capped their season off with the program’s first regional title, since 1981.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHERIFF: DeKalb Co man struck, killed by train identified
FILE - Officers were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson...
Investigation shows FWPD officer ‘justified’ in fatally shooting suspect
21Alive’s Tony Betton Jr. named new host of INsight
21Alive’s Tony Betton Jr. named new host of INsight
Joey was found malnourished after being abandoned last month (left photo), but after medical...
FWACC: Abandoned puppy now ready for forever home
Proposed changes to Foster Park
Residents voice safety concerns about proposed changes at Foster Park

Latest News

Komets logo.
Komets fight back in third, beat Wings 5-3
A screenshot of the NAIA broadcast as Indiana Tech beat Georgetown 80-71 (3/17/23).
Indiana Tech rallies to beat Georgetown (Ky.), advancing to national championship
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the...
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue in March Madness
NFL linebacker Drue Tranquill spoke at the World Baseball Academy "Beyond the Game" leadership...
Tranquill on the move: Linebacker reportedly joining Chiefs on one-year deal