Upland Police Department looking for man wielding knife on local trail
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPLAND, Ind. (WPTA) - The Upland Police department is asking for help identifying a man they say confronted someone on a trail armed with a knife.
Police say it happened Wednesday evening, around 6:30 p.m. on the Detamore Trail Head.
According to investigators the suspect ran towards a walker who was able to run away safely.
When officers got there, they couldn’t find the suspect.
The Upland Police Department is asking anyone with information to give them a call (765) 998-2862.
