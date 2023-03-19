UPLAND, Ind. (WPTA) - The Upland Police department is asking for help identifying a man they say confronted someone on a trail armed with a knife.

Police say it happened Wednesday evening, around 6:30 p.m. on the Detamore Trail Head.

According to investigators the suspect ran towards a walker who was able to run away safely.

Upland Police Department looking for man wielding knife on local trail (Upland Police Department)

When officers got there, they couldn’t find the suspect.

The Upland Police Department is asking anyone with information to give them a call (765) 998-2862.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.