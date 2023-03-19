Man behind bars after deadly crash in Kosciusko County

By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead, and three others injured in a crash along US-30 in Kosciusko County.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reporters of a crash on US-30 in the area of County Road 450 East.

Once police arrived, they say they found a one car on its side.

One man dead another arrest after crash in Kosciusko County
One man dead another arrest after crash in Kosciusko County(WPTA Staff)

According to the Kosciusko County Sherrif’s Department the car was side swiped by another car that forced the rollover accident and 24-year-old Conner Small of Huntington to be ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car who police say caused the accident, fled the scene.

With the help from the other people in the car police were able to find 20-year-old Cayden Collins from Andrews, Indiana.

According to police, Collins is behind bars and is now charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

