Lowe’s host craft event with FWPD K9 Officer Tinsley

By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Lowe’s Home Improvement hosted a free kid’s craft workshop alongside the Fort Wayne Police Department Saturday.

Children were invited to craft and design a cardinal garden ornament just in time for spring.

The event was held at the Lowe’s on Coliseum and East State Blvd.

While making the ornaments, kids also learned about Fort Wayne police Department’s therapy dog, Tinsley.

Organizers say they want to build relationships and connect with the community every month.

Lowe’s kids’ clinic is held one weekend every month.

