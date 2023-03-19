Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The search continues for a missing teenager from Eaton.

Scottie Dean Morris was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday from Eaton, which is 12 miles north of Muncie.

Police say Morris is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Hundreds of volunteers joined together Saturday morning to continue looking for Morris.

Some volunteers even travelled from Fort Wayne and Indianapolis to join the search.

Volunteers were instructed to search sheds, attics, abandoned homes and structures.

Police searched fields and rivers.

Saturday night the search for Morris stopped around 9 p.m. The search will continue Sunday.

Morris was described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-Shirt with writing on the front.

If you have any information on Scottie Dean Morris, contact the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297 or 911.

