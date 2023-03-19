Get Green Fest returns to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hundreds gathered in downtown Fort Wayne Saturday to turn the town green.

The Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters hosted its annual ‘Get Green Fest’.

The festival is the only family-friendly St. Patrick’s festival.

The Fest kicked off Saturday morning with a 5K, followed by the signature dying of the Saint Mary’s River.

Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters hosts a number of activities throughout the days.

“It’s a lot of fun,” attendee Logan Ankney said. “It’s more than just the 5K they have a bunch of stuff going on down here, they have live music this afternoon, they turned the river green, beer. It was a great time.”

Kids collected gold coins at the end of the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s ladder.

Some folks also experienced a lucky charm eating contest and a live debutants performance.

All proceeds from the event will benefit different charities and causes in Fort Wayne.

The Get Green Fest debuted in 1999.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.