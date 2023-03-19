Fort Wayne boxing club holds USA Sanctioned Event

By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local gym is helping share their passion with kids who are in need.

Prime Boxing in Fort Wayne held it’s USA Boxing sanctioned event Saturday.

More than a hundred boxers from across the Midwest competed in Saturday’s event.

The gym offers both public and private boxing lessons.

It also offers after school programs for both boys and girls and organizers say it’s all about setting kids on the right path.

“The foundation of Prime is education,” organizer Alisha Rodgers said. “When they come in, we check their grades, we want to make sure they are doing well in school. We talk to the kids and get to know them and then craft out a boxing program for them and a workout plan for them which best helps them achieve their goals.”

World Champion boxer Lamon Brewster also stopped by to coach kids and sign autographs.

