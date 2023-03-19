Firefighter injured; dog killed in Ligonier house fire.

LIGONIER, Ind. (WPTA) - A firefighter was injured, and a dog died in a house fire in Ligonier early Sunday morning.

The couple who lived inside the home and escaped the fire say they are devastated and still in shock.

“I heard the pop, I opened my eyes, I smelled smoke,” Reymundo Salazar said. “I said, ‘get up, get up.’”

Reymundo Salazar and his partner Luciano Romero say that once awake, their room filled with smoke, and they had to jump out their window.

A photo a nearby neighbor took of the house fire that injured a firefighter and killed a dog. (WPTA Staff)

Salazar said the couple have rented the home in Ligonier since 2019.

Before going to bed, they say the breaker kept jumping and that they contacted their landlord before going to sleep.

Just a few hours later they say their life changed forever.

“God does things for a reason but it’s just hard figuring out what that reason is,” Luciano Romero said.

The neighbor who took pictures of the fire, helped the couple while they waited for The American Red Cross to arrive.

“It’s nice to know there are people out here who care,” Salazar said.

Area fire departments spent nearly five hours to contain the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the couple. A neighbor has also started a GoFundMe.

The injured firefighter was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.