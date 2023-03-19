Blackhawk wins Logansport semistate, advances to state championship

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WPTA) - Blackhawk Christian basketball beat both Gary 21st Century and Lewis Cass at the Logansport semistate on Saturday.

The Braves Josh Furst led the first game of the day with 30 points in an 88-82 victory over Gary 21st Century.

Gage Sefton scored a game-high 29 points in Blackhawk’s semistate championship 75-58 win over Lewis Cass later that night.

