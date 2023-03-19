Blackhawk wins Logansport semistate, advances to state championship

By Chris Ryan
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WPTA) - Blackhawk Christian basketball beat both Gary 21st Century and Lewis Cass at the Logansport semistate on Saturday.

The Braves Josh Furst led the first game of the day with 30 points in an 88-82 victory over Gary 21st Century.

Gage Sefton scored a game-high 29 points in Blackhawk’s semistate championship 75-58 win over Lewis Cass later that night.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHERIFF: DeKalb Co man struck, killed by train identified
FILE - Officers were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson...
Investigation shows FWPD officer ‘justified’ in fatally shooting suspect
21Alive’s Tony Betton Jr. named new host of INsight
21Alive’s Tony Betton Jr. named new host of INsight
Joey was found malnourished after being abandoned last month (left photo), but after medical...
FWACC: Abandoned puppy now ready for forever home
Proposed changes to Foster Park
Residents voice safety concerns about proposed changes at Foster Park

Latest News

Wayne's historic run comes to a close at semistate 73-51 against Kokomo
Wayne's historic run comes to a close at semistate 73-51 against Kokomo
Blackhawk wins semistate games to advance to state
Blackhawk wins semistate games to advance to state
Wayne basketball's breakout run ends at the Michigan City semistate on Saturday.
Wayne’s historic run comes to close at semistate
Silver Alert Declared on missing 14-year-old teenager
Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen