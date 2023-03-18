Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old boy

By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EATON, Ind. (WPTA) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a teenager who went missing.

Scottie Dean Morris was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday from Eaton, which is 12 miles north of Muncie.

Police say Morris is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Morris was described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-Shirt with writing on the front.

If you have any information on Scottie Dean Morris, contact the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297 or 911.

