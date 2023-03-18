Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old boy

EATON, Ind. (WPTA) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a teenager who went missing.

Scottie Dean Morris was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday from Eaton, which is 12 miles north of Muncie.

Police say Morris is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Silver Alert Declared on missing 14-year-old teenager (Indiana State Police)

Morris was described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-Shirt with writing on the front.

If you have any information on Scottie Dean Morris, contact the Eaton Police Department at (765) 396-3297 or 911.

