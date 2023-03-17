Ten Point Coalition credits data showing decrease in crime for Oxford neighborhood

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department has released new data showing a significant decrease in crime for a certain part of the city.

At an event Thursday evening, Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition celebrated 4 years of service to the Oxford neighborhood. Ten Point Coalition Coordinator Lewis King says their direct engagement has yielded a significant reduction in crime between 2018 and 2022, according to Fort Wayne Police Department crime data.

FWPD crime data
FWPD crime data(WPTA21)

King says the Ten Point Coalition is a ‘boots-on-the-ground’ method to improving neighborhood safety, pride and overall health through direct neighborhood engagement, promotion of peace and connecting residents to life changing resources.

The Ten Point Coalition is a group of men and women who walk the streets of Oxford Street, Hanna Street, Pontiac Street and Anthony Boulevard helping anyone who needs it in the area. The newly released data says FWPD has seen an overall crime reduction of 73% percent in that neighborhood since 2018.

The data show more than 85% decrease in robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and rape in the area. There’s also been a 68% decrease in car thefts.

FWPD crime data
FWPD crime data(WPTA21)

Our 21Investigates team asked King why he believes the data is a direct of their actions and not for other reasons. He says it’s because they are there on the streets each time crime happens and they are spending the time to get to the root of all problems in the neighborhood.

Lewis says he hopes to expand the initiative into other parts of the city based on their continued success.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeKalb County man struck, killed by train Wednesday night
A crash on U.S. 27 S left one person pinned, and another refused treatment.
Man dies after US 27 crash Monday
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Fox Island park most likely won't be open for another year.
Fox Island closed for another year, officials say
SHERIFF: DeKalb Co man struck, killed by train identified

Latest News

For those who will commute from downtown to get home, you may need the “luck of the Irish” to...
St. Patrick’s Day festivities will block some downtown streets
Joey was found malnourished after being abandoned last month (left photo), but after medical...
FWACC: Abandoned puppy now ready for forever home
For those who will commute from downtown to get home, you may need the “luck of the Irish” to...
St. Patrick’s Day festivities will block some downtown streets
Fort Wayne featured on John McGivern's "Main Streets" on PBS Wisconsin.
Summit City again spotlighted in new PBS segment