Ten Point Coalition credits data showing decrease in crime for Oxford neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department has released new data showing a significant decrease in crime for a certain part of the city.

At an event Thursday evening, Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition celebrated 4 years of service to the Oxford neighborhood. Ten Point Coalition Coordinator Lewis King says their direct engagement has yielded a significant reduction in crime between 2018 and 2022, according to Fort Wayne Police Department crime data.

FWPD crime data (WPTA21)

King says the Ten Point Coalition is a ‘boots-on-the-ground’ method to improving neighborhood safety, pride and overall health through direct neighborhood engagement, promotion of peace and connecting residents to life changing resources.

The Ten Point Coalition is a group of men and women who walk the streets of Oxford Street, Hanna Street, Pontiac Street and Anthony Boulevard helping anyone who needs it in the area. The newly released data says FWPD has seen an overall crime reduction of 73% percent in that neighborhood since 2018.

The data show more than 85% decrease in robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and rape in the area. There’s also been a 68% decrease in car thefts.

FWPD crime data (WPTA21)

Our 21Investigates team asked King why he believes the data is a direct of their actions and not for other reasons. He says it’s because they are there on the streets each time crime happens and they are spending the time to get to the root of all problems in the neighborhood.

Lewis says he hopes to expand the initiative into other parts of the city based on their continued success.

