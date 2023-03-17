Summit City again spotlighted in new PBS segment

Fort Wayne featured on John McGivern's "Main Streets" on PBS Wisconsin.
Fort Wayne featured on John McGivern's "Main Streets" on PBS Wisconsin.(PBS)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Rita Jimenez
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Summit City is getting yet another shoutout from PBS.

Thursday night, Fort Wayne was featured on the latest episode of John McGivern’s “Main Streets”, which aired on PBS stations in Wisconsin. The segment focuses on Midwest towns and features interviews with locals and civic leaders, aimed to highlight the unique offerings of each community.

It’s the second time this year that Fort Wayne’s growing downtown has gotten recognition from the public broadcasting service. In February, PBS NewsHour highlighted the city in its new arts and culture series for its focus and investment in public art.

Last fall, Visit Fort Wayne (VFW) tells us they hosted McGivern’s PBS team, taking them to many of the city’s flag marks like the Sunbeam bread factory, Sweetwater, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Science Central, the Embassy Theatre—and of course—Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island.

The latest “Main Streets” episode put the spotlight on the Summit City, showing why people live, work, and play here.

Campbell says VFW has been working to bring travel writers to visit the city, to share Fort Wayne’s unique story and build national awareness that The Fort is indeed a visitor destination.

You can watch the full episode below.

