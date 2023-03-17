St. Patrick’s Day festivities will block some downtown streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For those who will commute from downtown to get home, you may need the “luck of the Irish” to get around downtown due to street closures for holiday celebrations through Friday night.

Officials say Wayne Street downtown, in front of J.K. O’Donnell’s, will be closed from Friday afternoon until around midnight. They say a tent will be put up for musical acts.

The streets around the Deer Park Tavern will be closed for a short time for the bar’s annual parade at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Main Street Bridge may be closed while the Fort Wayne Fire Department turns the river green. There will also be several temporary closures downtown throughout Saturday, especially in the morning for the Get Green Foot Race.

