St. Patrick’s Day festivities will block some downtown streets

21Alive News at 5
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For those who will commute from downtown to get home, you may need the “luck of the Irish” to get around downtown due to street closures for holiday celebrations through Friday night.

Officials say Wayne Street downtown, in front of J.K. O’Donnell’s, will be closed from Friday afternoon until around midnight. They say a tent will be put up for musical acts.

The streets around the Deer Park Tavern will be closed for a short time for the bar’s annual parade at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Main Street Bridge may be closed while the Fort Wayne Fire Department turns the river green. There will also be several temporary closures downtown throughout Saturday, especially in the morning for the Get Green Foot Race.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeKalb County man struck, killed by train Wednesday night
A crash on U.S. 27 S left one person pinned, and another refused treatment.
Man dies after US 27 crash Monday
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Fox Island park most likely won't be open for another year.
Fox Island closed for another year, officials say
SHERIFF: DeKalb Co man struck, killed by train identified

Latest News

Joey was found malnourished after being abandoned last month (left photo), but after medical...
FWACC: Abandoned puppy now ready for forever home
For those who will commute from downtown to get home, you may need the “luck of the Irish” to...
St. Patrick’s Day festivities will block some downtown streets
FWPD neighborhood crime
Ten Point Coalition credits data showing decrease in crime for Oxford neighborhood
Fort Wayne featured on John McGivern's "Main Streets" on PBS Wisconsin.
Summit City again spotlighted in new PBS segment