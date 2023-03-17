SHERIFF: DeKalb Co man struck, killed by train identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The man struck and killed by an Amtrak train in DeKalb County late Wednesday night has been identified by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office identified Jimmy D. Taylor III of Waterloo as the man that was killed in the collision.

Sheriff’s deputies say they received an initial call from the railroad saying Taylor was trespassing on the tracks. Deputies were then advised that Taylor was then running eastward along the left side of the tracks.

The department says while first responders were en route, a second call said Taylor was struck by the train. The train was believed to be going almost 80 miles per hour at the time of the impact.

Authorities say they, along with the coroner’s office, are still investigating the incident.

