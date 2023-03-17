Marion man arrested on child porn possession charges

Marion man arrested on 10 child porn possession charges.
Marion man arrested on 10 child porn possession charges.(Indiana State Police)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Grant County man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of child pornography possession.

66-year-old Michael Drabenstot was arrested on March 16 after Indiana State Police say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They say the tip led them to a search warrant at a home in the 5500 block of East Lakewood Court in Marion.

State troopers say Drabenstot was arrested and faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a level 5 felony.

Officials urge anyone who may have any information regarding crimes against children to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC.

For those who will commute from downtown to get home, you may need the “luck of the Irish” to...
St. Patrick’s Day festivities will block some downtown streets
Joey was found malnourished after being abandoned last month (left photo), but after medical...
FWACC: Abandoned puppy now ready for forever home
