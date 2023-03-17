Marion man arrested on child porn possession charges

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Grant County man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of child pornography possession.

66-year-old Michael Drabenstot was arrested on March 16 after Indiana State Police say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They say the tip led them to a search warrant at a home in the 5500 block of East Lakewood Court in Marion.

State troopers say Drabenstot was arrested and faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a level 5 felony.

Officials urge anyone who may have any information regarding crimes against children to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC.

