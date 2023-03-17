Investigation shows FWPD officer ‘justified’ in fatally shooting suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Office of the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney says they have completed their review of the investigation into the November shooting of a suspect by a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer.

On Nov. 2, 2022, police say they were called to the 400 block of Poplar Street, in the Hoagland Masterson neighborhood, after they say a man pulled a gun on a woman.

Police say they later found the suspect nearby, saying he refused police commands and then showed a gun, so FWPD Officer Andrew Fry shot him. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler.

18-year-old Wyatt Beckler (Provided)

21Alive sat down with Beckler’s mother on Nov. 3, who said she believes her son is the one who called 911 that day because he was having a mental health crisis. She claims he did not have a gun.

A witness of the shooting told 21Alive that he saw Beckler refuse police commands to stop walking and at one point put his hands behind his back before being shot.

21Alive reached out to FWPD following the incident and the woman’s claims that her son was unarmed, and they said, “More information will be forth coming as the facts come out.”

On Friday, the prosecutor’s office released the following statement, saying the officer “reasonably believed” force was necessary in the shooting:

“The Office of the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney has completed its review of the investigation surrounding the police action shooting that occurred on November 2, 2022, at Poplar Street, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which resulted in the death of Wyatt Beckler. The shooting investigation was completed by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Indiana State Police. The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has determined that there is no evidence of criminal liability in this incident. The officer was justified in using force, as he reasonably believed that force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or death to himself and/or citizens of this community.”

Friday afternoon, FWPD released what they call a “Critical Incident Video Brief” of the altercation. 21Alive management reviewed the video and has decided to include it below, unedited.

We want to warn you the video contains graphic language and content, including video of a man being shot. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. Once you hit play, you will see a countdown for 60 seconds.

If you or someone you know is in distress, help is out there. Anyone can call the 24/7 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for confidential emotional support. Details here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.