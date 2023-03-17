‘Girlz Rock’ nonprofit hosts ‘lit’ leadership conference

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A nonprofit organization is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting its annual leadership conference called “Get Lit for Leadership,” a conference presented by “Girlz Rock.”

Organizers say this is the fifth year for the event, and this year’s conference took place at the Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s North Campus Life Center on Thursday.

They say attendees heard from several CEOs from the local area.

Event coordinators say the goal is to inspire young girls to strive for greatness and become leaders within the community.

Organizers for the event say more than 200 girls in both middle and high school attended Thursday’s event.

