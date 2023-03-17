‘Girlz Rock’ nonprofit hosts ‘lit’ leadership conference

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A nonprofit organization is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting its annual leadership conference called “Get Lit for Leadership,” a conference presented by “Girlz Rock.”

Organizers say this is the fifth year for the event, and this year’s conference took place at the Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s North Campus Life Center on Thursday.

They say attendees heard from several CEOs from the local area.

Event coordinators say the goal is to inspire young girls to strive for greatness and become leaders within the community.

Part of it is that we want them to know leadership doesn’t start when they’re an adult. It starts right now in their everyday walk... when they’re on the basketball teams, when they’re in the lunch lines, when they’re in their homes, those are the spaces leadership happens and they have to have the tools and understanding to know how to navigate to be the leader they are designed to be. It’s not always what the adult wants them to be.

Organizers for the event say more than 200 girls in both middle and high school attended Thursday’s event.

