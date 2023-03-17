FWACC: Abandoned puppy now ready for forever home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A puppy who was malnourished and abandoned last month is now looking for his forever home.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) says the puppy, named Joey, was brought to the shelter by a resident who found him alone and cold in a wooded area. They say he was severely underweight and had an arched back they say was likely caused by him being kept in a small crate.

Their medical team went straight to work, giving him the treatment he needed and giving the pup time to decompress.

The shelter says after treatment, the light started to return to Joey’s eyes and he slowly but surely became more social thanks to the hard work of their staff.

“Joey is such a lover. He is a ball of energy and we love seeing the joy he has for life! He is a ray of sunshine and creates smiles wherever he goes. It is inspiring transformations like Joey’s that remind us to keep going; to not give up. It is a reminder of why we do what we do. We are so thankful for the kind people that found him and that Joey didn’t have to suffer and die alone. Because of his rescuers and our staff, Joey now has a second chance at a beautiful, spoiled life!”

Now, sweet Joey is available for adoption at FWACC. They say because there is an open cruelty investigation regarding Joey, his new owner must live in Allen County.

