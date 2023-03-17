FWACC: Abandoned puppy now ready for forever home

Joey was found malnourished after being abandoned last month (left photo), but after medical treatment, he is now ready for his forever home.(FWACC)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A puppy who was malnourished and abandoned last month is now looking for his forever home.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) says the puppy, named Joey, was brought to the shelter by a resident who found him alone and cold in a wooded area. They say he was severely underweight and had an arched back they say was likely caused by him being kept in a small crate.

Their medical team went straight to work, giving him the treatment he needed and giving the pup time to decompress.

The shelter says after treatment, the light started to return to Joey’s eyes and he slowly but surely became more social thanks to the hard work of their staff.

Now, sweet Joey is available for adoption at FWACC. They say because there is an open cruelty investigation regarding Joey, his new owner must live in Allen County.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

