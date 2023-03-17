Fort Wayne’s Oxford neighborhood celebrates major crime decrease

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne released new data showing a significant drop in crime in the Oxford neighborhood on the city’s southeast side.

Over the past four years, the neighborhood has been a specific target for the “Ten Point Coalition,” which is described as a “boots on the ground” community organization that has been working to reduce crime in certain areas of the city.

Here are the statistics officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department released:

FW police released crime stats for the Oxford neighborhood. (Fort Wayne Police Department)

Ten Point Coalition Coordinator Lewis King says they have seen an overall crime reduction of about 73% in the “ten point area.”

“I continue to be impressed by the efforts of the Ten Point Coalition. The coalition engages, promotes peace, and connects residents with needed services. One of the most tangible outcomes of this initiative has been the decrease in crime and increase of hope in the neighborhood.”

King says he believes this change is because of their mission to improve neighborhood safety through direct engagement, meaning Ten Point Coalition members would accompany first responders to the scene of a crime.

