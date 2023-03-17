Fort Wayne’s Oxford neighborhood celebrates major crime decrease

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne released new data showing a significant drop in crime in the Oxford neighborhood on the city’s southeast side.

Over the past four years, the neighborhood has been a specific target for the “Ten Point Coalition,” which is described as a “boots on the ground” community organization that has been working to reduce crime in certain areas of the city.

Here are the statistics officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department released:

FW police released crime stats for the Oxford neighborhood.
FW police released crime stats for the Oxford neighborhood.(Fort Wayne Police Department)

Ten Point Coalition Coordinator Lewis King says they have seen an overall crime reduction of about 73% in the “ten point area.”

King says he believes this change is because of their mission to improve neighborhood safety through direct engagement, meaning Ten Point Coalition members would accompany first responders to the scene of a crime.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo to create one of nation’s largest red panda habitats

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo made an exciting announcement for National Panda Day on Thursday.

News

Fox Island closed for another year, officials say

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Everyone who loves to hike the trails at Fox Island County Park will be disappointed.

Community

Water Lantern Festival returns to Fort Wayne in April

Updated: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Water Lantern Festival is set to return to the Summit City in April.

Community

Rapper Ludacris to perform in Fort Wayne in July

Updated: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne, get ready to shout your “Area Codes,” because Ludacris is performing in the 260.

Latest News

Community

All In Allen Plan adopted by surrounding communities

Updated: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan that was adopted by Fort Wayne in December 2022 has been adopted by the communities of Woodburn, Huntertown, Grabill, and Monroeville.

Community

Woodlan to hold ‘March for Mental Health’ Friday

Updated: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
Students and families at Woodlan Jr./Sr. High School in Woodburn are planning to ‘March for Mental Health’ this Friday.

Community

Willie Nelson to perform in Fort Wayne in May

Updated: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Willie Nelson fans, get your wallets ready because he’s making a return to the Summit City this spring.

Community

Neighbors upset about proposed restaurant, party boat project

Updated: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
A restaurant with outdoor seating and an area for party boats to dock at may sound like fun to some. But, for some neighbors in the area, it sounds like a nightmare.

Community

Pi has an amusing footnote in Indiana history

Updated: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Purdue University mathematics professor Clarence Waldo was only at the Indiana Statehouse to lobby for the school during budget talks in February of 1897.

Community

Country Heritage Winery teases opening of distillery

Updated: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with one of the area’s most popular wineries have announced a new beverage-based business venture.