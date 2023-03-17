21Alive’s Tony Betton Jr. named new host of INsight

By Tony Betton Jr. and Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Friday, 21Alive′s morning anchor, Tony Betton Jr. aired his final morning newscast.

Tony Betton Jr. is an Atlanta-area native who prior to 21Alive, was an intern in New York for Good Morning America. He started at 21Alive (formerly ABC21) as the weekend morning anchor and producer and weekday general assignment reporter in 2020.

Two years later, Tony was promoted to co-anchor alongside Kayla Stewart and continued to report special segments like “Around Town with Tony, Grant Me Hope, and Junior Achievement’s Young Entrepreneur of the Month.

As for Tony’s next move, he may not be in the morning news anymore; however, he will still be in the 21Alive family as the new host of WPTA-TV’s lifestyle show, INsight. In addition, he will still appear in some newscasts covering Young Entrepreneur of the Month and some special events.

For those unfamiliar with the show, INsight is a 30-minute, community-based show that allows businesses, non-profits, and events to showcase what they are passionate about.

Each day, Tony will be in the studio talking with each organization, helping share their story with our viewers, as well as keeping all viewers up to date with the entertainment world!

If you would like to book a segment on the show, email me at tbetton@wpta21.com or INsight@wpta21.com. You can join Tony Betton Jr. on INsight which airs Monday through Friday from 12:30-1 p.m. on 21Alive (Channel 21.1).

You can also follow and add him on social media at @TonyBettonJrTv and on Facebook at Tony Betton Jr News.

