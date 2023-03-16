Police investigating crash involving FWCS school bus; no kids on board

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of E Coliseum Blvd. and N Clinton St. They say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash and the bus driver was not injured.

The driver of the black SUV involved was was pinned in their vehicle for a short time and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police have not yet disclosed what led up to the crash.

E Coliseum Blvd. was down to one eastbound lane and the southbound lanes of N Clinton were closed as crews cleaned up the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

