Man dies after US 27 crash Monday

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a local man involved in a Monday morning crash with a sedan died.

Sheriff’s deputies say the man’s death follows a crash on U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road. First responders say the unidentified deceased man was in a green pickup truck and pulled out from Flatrock Road in front of a silver sedan driving north on Highway 27.

Authorities say the man was pinned in the truck following the crash and was eventually taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The driver of the silver vehicle refused treatment at the scene.

A release from the sheriff’s department says the man was downgraded to critical condition later that day. The release says the man died later Monday night.

The department says the crash is still under investigation.

