Fort Wayne pubs prepare for St. Patrick’s Day
By Taylor Williams
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Preparation for Saint Patrick’s Day is underway at Deer Park Irish Pub in Fort Wayne.

Thursday, pub owner Tony Henry showed me around the property as decorations, tents and a keg went up. This is the pub’s 25th year for the event.

Henry says they started planning for the three days of festivities back in January, as the fan-favorite keg throwing and what Henry calls the “world’s shortest parade” are back.

“We believe it’s more than just drinking beer,” Tony Henry said. “It’s about having fun activities.”

Henry says they are expecting 5,000 people to walk in over the next three days. They’ll pour thousands of gallons of beer and food trucks will prepare fish and corned beef and cabbage.

If you are planning to go out, owners say to be patient and kind with staff and don’t drink and drive.

