Fort Wayne ‘pimp’ sentenced for sex trafficking minor in Indianapolis

By Evan Harris and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a Fort Wayne “pimp” was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking a minor.

28-year-old Damion Alexander, according to court documents, met a 17-year-old girl online in 2021. Documents say Alexander met the girl and her adult friend and convinced them to travel with him. This, documents say, is when he began to have them commit commercial sexual acts for his financial benefit.

A news statement says for several weeks, Alexander would move the girl between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis to engage in commercial sex acts at Indianapolis-area hotels.

Alexander allegedly took explicit photos and videos of the girl and the adult victim for online sex advertisements, and investigators say the cell phone video obtained shows him abusing the girl while she was “severely impaired.”

Court documents also say Alexander often coordinated with “sex buyers,” take payments through CashApp, as well as directing the young girl on what sex acts to perform on others and how long to stay with each buyer.

They also say he made thousands of dollars and promised to “hold” the money to give to the girl if she ever needed any.

Indianapolis Metro Police say they recovered the girl on June 2, 2021, from a Sheraton Hotel at Keystone Crossing. They say they found him loitering outside the victim’s hotel room and escaped when he was approached by police.

Alexander was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson and was ordered to also be under 15 years of supervised release following his 15-year prison sentence.

Alexander was also ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution to the victims, and also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or attends school.

