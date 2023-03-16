Fort Wayne International Airport to Host Grissom Air Reserve Base’s Aerial Refuelers

As Grissom Air Reserve Base in Peru undergoes construction, some important planes are coming to...
By Olivia Fletter
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne International Airport is hosting some important planes from Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru.

We understand officials with Grissom Air Reserve Base are sending some of their aerial refuelers to operate out of Fort Wayne International Airport over the next several months.

It comes as Grissom Air Reserve Base is undergoing construction which we understand will impact their runways in a way that they won’t be able to operate their aircraft.

The solution is to bring some of the aircraft here.

We’re told the planes will be stationed at the Air Trades Center which is owned by the Airport Authority. Representatives with Fort Wayne International Airport say they can support the twelve aerial refuelers at the Trade Center ramp and that the base is also bringing people here to support their operations.

He says two of the planes are already here and the remaining ten will be coming in the next few weeks.

We understand Grissom refuelers will operate out of the Fort Wayne International Airport for the period of construction at the base which could last through the end of the summer.

