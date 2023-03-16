Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo to create one of nation’s largest red panda habitats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo made an exciting announcement for National Panda Day on Thursday.

The zoo posted to Facebook that they are turning the former red panda space into “Red Panda Ridge”.

They say the exhibit will be one of the largest red panda habitats nationwide. They say it will connect guests to the endangered species in “new and exciting ways”.

Red Panda Ridge is set to open this summer.

