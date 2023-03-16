Elderly man identified as victim in weekend apartment fire

Man dies in apartment fire
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in an apartment fire in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at the Edsall House Apartments on West Berry Street around 7:30 p.m. March 11. They say several people self-evacuated but found one person still inside the building who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 76-year-old Terry Lynn Neat of Fort Wayne. His cause and manner of death is pending at this time, the coroner says.

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation at this time.

