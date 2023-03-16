Cinderella Dress Day providing dresses and education to young women

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grand Wayne Center will host the 21st annual Cinderella Dress Day to provide girls with prom dresses and health education.

The event will take place March 25th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No registration is required, but girls must be grades 7-12.

Thanks to the generous donations from the community, they are able to provide over 3,000 dresses this year. Girls can leave with one long dress, one short dress, one pair of shoes, jewelry, hair and makeup and minor alterations.

While they’re able to provide girls with all of these items for free, their goal is to first provide important health and safety information for young women.

If you have any old dresses, you can drop them off at any Peerless Cleaners location year-round to be donated for the event.

For more information, visit their website here.

