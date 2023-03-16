Austin Hatch to receive honorary Canterbury diploma Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two-time plane crash survivor and former Canterbury School basketball standout Austin Hatch is set to receive an honorary diploma from the school Monday morning.

Organizers say Hatch will be returning to the school to share his story with students and staff. They say he will also be awarded an honorary Canterbury School Class of 2013 diploma.

A news release from the school says after the second plane crash Hatch was in, he left Fort Wayne for California to live with family, as well as finish his high school career at Loyola High School in Los Angeles.

Hatch will visit Canterbury School at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, March 20. He will also visit Canterbury Middle School at 10 a.m. the same day.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.