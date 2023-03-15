Water Lantern Festival returns to Fort Wayne in April

(Water Lantern Festival)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Water Lantern Festival is set to return to the Summit City in April.

The event, according to organizers, will be in numerous cities across the country.

They say the event will include food from numerous vendors, games and activities, music, and more.

Tickets are being sold at $26.98 through March 15 in part of their early bird prices. Regular prices are $35.99 until April 7, then officials say the prices will increase.

The festival will be held on Saturday, April 15, at the Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park on S Clinton St. The event begins at 5:30 and will run until 9:30, with the lantern launch starting at 8:30.

Organizers say tickets are selling fast, and they urge people not to wait until it’s too late.

For more information about the event and the full list of prices, visit their website.

