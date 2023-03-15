‘Starsky & Hutch’ join Grant County Sheriff’s Department

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department has added two stars to the force—K-9s Starsky and Hutch.

The department introduced the two new K-9 Deputies on Facebook, named after the classic television series from the mid-70′s.

Police say both K-9s are nationally certified man-trailing K9s that they call “significant assets” to their team.

“Their partner, Deputy Ressett, will be using them within our community to help serve and protect the citizens of our community!” the Facebook post reads.

