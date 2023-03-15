Katt Williams bringing comedy tour to Fort Wayne

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father...
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father Figures" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emmy-winning actor and comedian Kat Williams is set to bring his 2023 comedy tour to the Embassy Theatre this spring.

The ‘2023 and Me Tour’ will be in the Summit City on May 13, 2023. Officials say tickets go on sale to the public on March 17 at 10 a.m., starting at $59.

Williams has been performing for more than 20 years, known for his many stand-up specials and roles in movies like Norbit, Scary Movie V, Friday After Next, and Epic Movie.

More information on his Fort Wayne show can be found here.

Avilla community steps in to help after family loses home and pets in fire
Equal Pay for Women in the Workplace
New report uncovers disparities for women in the workplace in Allen County
EACS parents asks school board to ban ‘The Bluest Eye’
