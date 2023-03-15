Katt Williams bringing comedy tour to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emmy-winning actor and comedian Kat Williams is set to bring his 2023 comedy tour to the Embassy Theatre this spring.

The ‘2023 and Me Tour’ will be in the Summit City on May 13, 2023. Officials say tickets go on sale to the public on March 17 at 10 a.m., starting at $59.

Williams has been performing for more than 20 years, known for his many stand-up specials and roles in movies like Norbit, Scary Movie V, Friday After Next, and Epic Movie.

More information on his Fort Wayne show can be found here.

