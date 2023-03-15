Indianapolis bus driver charged with strangling student

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - An Indianapolis school bus driver faces charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery after allegedly attacking a middle school student that she stopped from exiting her bus at a stop that wasn’t his.

Court documents allege the 53-year-old Pike Township schools driver grabbed the throat of the student during a Feb. 1 confrontation.

The incident transpired after the driver rerouted because of traffic, documents said.

The driver told the student to “sit down little boy,” and the student replied, “Call me little boy again.”

When she calls the student “boy” again, he hit a button to exit the bus.

During an ensuing struggle, the driver grabbed the student by the throat, documents said.

Officers found bruises and welts around the boy’s throat but no marks on the driver, documents said.

It wasn’t clear how old the boy is.

Carman Malone, an attorney representing the driver, declined to comment on the case.

A phone message seeking comment was left for a spokeswoman for the school district.

