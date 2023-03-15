Indiana couple arrested, facing felonies for Jan. 6 involvement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says an Indiana couple has been arrested on felony charges for their involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The DOJ says 38-year-old Arthur Reyher and Jessica Reyher of Brownsburg are each charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanors. The pair was arrested on Wednesday in Indiana, officials say, and are expected to appear in court later today.

Court documents say the two were among rioters who “repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol.” They say the pair confronted law enforcement officers in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas with a mob of rioters who were coordinating pushes against the officers. Documents say the couple went into the tunnels three times to push officers to try to gain access to the Capitol.

As the couple joined in the group pushes, documents say one police officer screamed in pain as he was pinned between a shield and a door.

Since the insurrection, the DOJ says more than 999 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach, with more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

