HELP WANTED: Restock the Seed

By Jessica Walter
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Local non-profit Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is asking for your donations to restock their warehouse this week.

They’re partnering with 3Rivers to coordinate three special donation days on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

They accept a variety of household items such as gently used furniture, lamps, tables and mattresses. They will also accept smaller items like pots and pans, crock pots or other counter top appliances.

They will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 16th and Friday, March 17th. They are also going to be open on Saturday, March 18th from 8 a.m. to noon for the special donation event.

They ask that your items be free of rips, tears, stains, animal hair and cigarette burns.

If you would like a full list of accepted items, visit their website.

