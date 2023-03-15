Fort Wayne City Council approves party boat rezoning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City councilors on Tuesday approved a rezoning request that will allow a party boat dock and restaurant to be built along the St. Joseph River near Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue.

The vote was 7-2.

Plan Commission members previously approved the request from River City Ventures LLC.

The location of the proposed project sits at the southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue near the Coliseum.

According to the property owners, the proposed project will be a restaurant with outdoor seating. The plan is to build parking lot, a building equipped with check-in for boats, restrooms, a storefront and a small seasonal restaurant with concessions.

A vocal group of neighbors opposed the project over traffic and noise concerns. Other concerns arose about the proposed location being in a floodplain.

