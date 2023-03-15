Fort Wayne City Council approves party boat rezoning

Party Boat Pushback GFX
Party Boat Pushback GFX(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City councilors on Tuesday approved a rezoning request that will allow a party boat dock and restaurant to be built along the St. Joseph River near Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue.

The vote was 7-2.

Plan Commission members previously approved the request from River City Ventures LLC.

The location of the proposed project sits at the southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue near the Coliseum.

According to the property owners, the proposed project will be a restaurant with outdoor seating. The plan is to build parking lot, a building equipped with check-in for boats, restrooms, a storefront and a small seasonal restaurant with concessions.

A vocal group of neighbors opposed the project over traffic and noise concerns. Other concerns arose about the proposed location being in a floodplain.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on U.S. 27 S left one person pinned, and another refused treatment.
One person pinned in crash on US 27 S
Building collapses in downtown Hartford City
Building collapses in downtown Hartford City
Party Boat Pushback GFX
Neighbors upset about proposed restaurant, party boat project
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard has announced a new business venture.
Country Heritage Winery teases opening of distillery

Latest News

TRAA requests funding from City Council
TRAA striving to be ‘self sustainable’ financially, Jehl hoping this is a one-time request
TRAA striving to be ‘self sustainable’ financially, Jehl hoping this is a one-time request
Meet the 2 candidates who’ve declared their candidacy for the Third District seat
Meet the 2 candidates who’ve declared their candidacy for the Third District seat
Wayne head coach Byron Pickens at Monday's practice.
Wayne’s Pickens commands Generals new winning brand