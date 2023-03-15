City to hold public meeting on Goshen Road Improvement Project

(WPTA)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the City of Fort Wayne say they are holding a public meeting to review the Goshen Road Corridor Improvement Project.

They say the meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. at St. Matthews Lutheran Church at 2305 Goshen Rd.

Officials say DLZ Indiana, the contractor for the project, is finishing the design of the next phase of corridor improvements along Goshen Road. The project will span from Cambridge Boulevard to W Coliseum Boulevard.

They also say improvements will include road reconstruction, additional driving lanes, pedestrian facilities, green infrastructure, and landscaping. Officials also say Butler and Harris roads will be realigned during the span of this project.

The City of Fort Wayne introduced back in 2020 phase one of the improvement project, which included the five-point roundabout to the area.

In 2022, the city introduced a new $1 million contract with DLZ that facilitated the start of phases II and III, as well as a new ‘5 Point Spin’ sculpture that was erected and dedicated in October 2022.

During the meeting, officials say a team from the City of Fort Wayne will discuss the full overview of the project, as well as proposed improvements to the corridor, and the tentative timeline.

They say they will also take questions from the public about the project.

